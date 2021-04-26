IIT Kharagpur Teacher Allegedly Abuses Students for Not Standing up for National Anthem During Online Class

A teacher in IIT-Kharagpur hurled abuses at students during an online class as some of them had allegedly not stood up for the National Anthem and did not say “Bharat Mata ki Jai". Students had recorded the teacher abusing them and their families and uploaded the video on social media platforms.

The teacher can be heard saying, “this is (standing up for national anthem) the bare minimum you can do for your country" and asked the entire class of over 100 students to leave the online session. She also called the students “shameless". The teacher who has been recognised as a female faculty member of IIT-Kharagpur called students by a cuss word repeatedly in the short videos. She can be heard saying, “I will continue calling you that and no one on the planet can stop me".

She dared students to complain against her, go to the “minority affair committee" or “ministry of education", said the teacher.

An official at IIT-Kharagpur administration told News 18 on grounds of anonymity, “Matter of abusive online behaviour in prep class has been taken up by the director. A committee has been asked to review it."

The incident took place in one of the online sessions of a preparatory class. These classes are run by IITs for one-year duration for SC, ST, and PwD candidates intended to prepare them to pursue the academic programmes at IITs. At the end of this course, candidates are declared as ‘pass’ or ‘fail’. The institute at which one-year preparatory course is run for a candidate may be different from the institute allocated to the candidate for their academic programme.

The seats reserved for SC, ST and PwD candidates which remain vacant are allotted to the candidates of respective categories for admission to a preparatory course of one-year duration on the basis of relaxed admission criteria.

