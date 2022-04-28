IIT MA Admissions 2022: Registrations for HSEE Extended, Exam on July 31

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) registration process for admission to MA courses at IITs has been extended. Earlier the last day to apply for the HSEE was till April 27, which now has been extended to May 31. Meanwhile, the exam dates have also been rescheduled. The exam that was going to be held on June 12 has been rescheduled and will now be conducted on July 31. Interested candidates can apply online at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

HSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for admission to master programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) at the IITs. The streams it offers include integrated MA in development studies and English studies.

The announcement of rescheduling was made on the official website on April 26. The official notification reads, “HSEE - 2022 examination has been rescheduled. The revised date is Sunday, July 31, 2022 (14:00 - 17:00 IST). The updated schedule is available here. The updated Information Brochure is available here." It added, “Last date for Online Registration extended up to May 31, 2022."

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT Madras HSEE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSEE 2022 registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download the filled form for future use

Once the registration process is over, the candidates will be able to get their admit card for the exams. As per the revised schedule admit cards can be downloaded after July 13.

“After successful registration and payment of required fee either through the bank challan or through net- banking/credit-card/debit-card, the candidates can download their admit card for HSEE-2022 from July 13, 2022 (10 AM) onwards till July 31, 2022 (02 PM) from the HSEE-2022 website," informed the revised notification.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Exam pattern

HSEE 2022 will be a three hours exam in the English medium. It will consist of two parts — part I will have objective-type multiple-choice questions for two and half hours duration in the computer-based test mode. Part II will have essay writing for 30 minutes which is to be written on an answer sheet distributed to the candidates at the end of part I. One hour extra time will also be allowed to the candidates with 40 per cent or more disability.

