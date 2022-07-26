IIT Madras' AI Courses in High Demand Abroad, Institute to Set-up Off-Shore Campuses

India’s top ranking institute IIT Madras is considering opening off-shore campuses in several countries including Tanzania in Africa, Nepal, and Sri Lanka among several others. The IIT is considering having country-specific courses which can generate employment opportunities in the destination nation. “There is demand for courses in mining in African countries, energy Systems in Nepal,” informed the IIT, however, its course in Artificial Intelligence is a top choice “almost everywhere”.

“IIT Madras is in discussion with multiple countries, including Tanzania and some other African countries to establish Offshore Campuses,” the IIT Madras spokesperson informed News18.com.

Several countries have expressed interest in hosting offshore campuses of IITs, claims IIT Madras which is yet to narrow down the list of countries where it wants to set up campuses. “A final decision is yet to be taken. Everything is at the discussion stage right now,” informed IIT-M spokesperson.

During his recent visit to Africa, former president Ram Nath Kovind during his speech had thanked Jamaica for its interest in hosting an IIT. “Under our National Education policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad and I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT here,” the then President had said.

Further, IIT Delhi is also considering opening a campus in UAE. At the time of submitting its proposal, IIT Delhi had suggested also including SAT as an entry requirement for foreign nationals as a very limited number of foreign students manage to clear JEE Advanced. The IIT Madras, however, is yet to finalize its entry gateway.

“The developments and discussions are still at an early stage. IIT Madras and other IITs, along with the Ministry of Education, the Government of India, are looking at what courses can be offered. Some of the models and proposals under discussion include country-specific courses. Different models would be created based on feasibility and employment potential in the host countries. However, a final decision is still some time away,” said the IIT Madras.

