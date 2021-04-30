IIT Madras Alumni Builds 'India’s First' 3D Printed House

Tvasta, a startup by alumni of IIT Madras, constructed India’s first 3D printed house. The startup devised ‘Concrete 3D Printing’ technology to build a single storey house with functional space of about 600 square feet and comprising a single bedroom, hall, and a kitchen.

According to the company, ‘Concrete 3D Printing’ is an automated manufacturing method that constructs three-dimensional real-life structures at all realisable scales. In this technique, a concrete 3D printer is used which receives computerised three-dimensional design file from the user and then fabricates a 3D structure layer-by-layer utilising a specialised type of concrete specifically designed for the purpose.

This novel technology is a path-breaking step in a developing country like India as it not only reduces carbon footprints witheco-friendly raw materials but also minimises the cost of construction owing to its faster technique which builds a house in just 4 to 5 days. Outperforming the conventional mode of construction, this technology cuts the cost by around 30% and exceeds the life of the building by 50 years.

“Tvasta’s 3D Printing technology is built to bring digital technological advantages to the realm of construction. The focus is to make the process available to all sections of the construction industry, including affordable housing and large-scale infrastructure building,” said the CEO of the company, Adithya.

Adithya further told that the technology has also been designed to produce sustainable and green buildings as it uses industrial waste and recycled material as raw materials. Meanwhile, the house was virtually inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who said that India needs such solutions to achieve the PM’s goal of ‘Housing for All by 2022’.

“Conventional houses require timing, material, logistics, transporting material, and so on. But if this technology can produce houses at different locales at five days per house, it would not be a big challenge to build 100 million houses by 2022,” said the minister.

Besides providing houses, the technology can also provide solutions for sanitisation, disaster-time rehabilitation and several military constructions.

Smt @nsitharaman inaugurates India's First 3D Printed House at @iitmadras campus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/0myYvpGryF— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 27, 2021

