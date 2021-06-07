IIT Madras Alumni Contribute $2 Million for Covid-19 Relief Efforts in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras alumni have donated more than two million dollars towards Covid relief efforts in India. The fundraising was coordinated by the office of the alumni and corporate relations (ACR), IIT Madras, in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association of North America and IITM Foundation in the US.

The IIT-M Alumni Charitable Trust played a vital role in the logistics and in liaising with the local government to ensure timely deployment of the units.

Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, handed over 200 oxygen concentrators, 10 liters capacity each, purchased with the aid of these contributions to Gagandeep Singh Bedi IAS, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, on June 3. Further, Dr Jane Prasad, Registrar, IIT Madras, handed over 74 BiPAP units to Chennai Corporation officials. Besides, the IIT Madras Alumni also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, five liters each, to the Telangana government.

Besides these efforts, IIT Madras has formed a Covid Relief Fund to support students and faculty who are in distress due to the medical exigencies caused by the pandemic. In the last financial year, IIT Madras raised as much as Rs 96 lakh to cater to the Covid relief requirements of students and employees of IIT Madras.

There is also a proposal to upgrade the medical infrastructure within the campus to cater to any potential requirements that may arise after the campus reopens.

Further, Modulus Housing, founded by IIT Madras alumni in 2018 and incubated by IIT Madras Incubation Cell developed a portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within a few hours. Known as ‘MediCAB’, it is a decentralised approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat Covid-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures. MediCAB has already been deployed in the field including Wayanad, Kerala.

