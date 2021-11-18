IIT Madras Alumni to Train Faculty, Researchers, in Research Proposal Making, Scientific Communication

The IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) is roping in experts from its member base of over 50,000 alumni and faculty to collaborate with the research knowledge clusters across the country to support researchers, academia, and students. IITMAA will conduct training sessions to hone their skills in scientific communication and research proposal-making. The association has collaborated with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India.

IITMAA will also promote game-based learning in schools and colleges. The project envisages the creation of a national games repository with thousands of quality games for education available to all educational institutions in India. It also aims to support, with alumni subject matter experts, the Special Interest Groups on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and emerging technologies.

Commenting about the collaboration with IITMAA, Prof VijayRaghavan, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said, “IITMAA has been an invaluable knowledge partner for us. In the past 18 months, its members actively supported us in capacity-building initiatives. IITMAA is helping us tap the knowledge, skills, and resources of its alumni as Subject Matter Experts. We look forward to working closely to strengthen our industry-academia initiatives that immensely benefit researchers, academia, and students of our knowledge clusters across the country.”

During the 18-month long partnership, the two organisations jointly surveyed the Public Attitude to Science and Technology and published a report ‘STI in the Era of New Normal’.

Dr Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser commented, “The IITMAA ecosystem will be helping researchers of the higher education institutions in our network acquire skills for effectively presenting their R&D proposals both to technical experts and business executives. The project on game-based learning will help students of schools and higher education institutions learn complex subjects in a fun way. We will also be collaborating in the areas of water & WASH and Women-in-STEM.”

