IIT Madras’ Annual Cultural Fest 'Saarang' Begins Today

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Annual Cultural Festival Saarang will be conducted completely in physical mode this year with a slew of diverse events planned on campus. This year will be the 28th Edition of the fest which will feature nearly 100 events between the 11th and 15th of January 2023.

Saarang 2023 is expected to attract a footfall of over 80,000 from over 500 colleges across the country. Over 850 students of IIT Madras across various years and departments are working to make this edition a grand success. The theme for Saarang 2023 is ‘Mystic Hues’ which celebrates how intertwined colours are with culture and traditions.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Very excited to host Saarang 2023 after two years of Covid. We are seeing a very large participation PAN-India and no doubt the week will be a very colorful and festive one and make for an enjoyable time.”

For this year’s social cause, Saarang launched ‘Panacea’, a campaign surrounding health and hygiene awareness, aimed at encouraging healthy habits to thwart disease breakouts. The five buckets under the social campaign representing the most important facets of health and hygiene are personal well-being and fitness, environmental hygiene, public, and general health awareness, sanitation, and sexual health.

Many means of spreading the message of cleanliness and sanitation are underway. Ranging from informative presentations in middle and high schools to ‘fun yet educational’ text-based games, several initiatives were released in the weeks leading up to Saarang 2023.

Giving participants a wide variety of choices to choose from more than 100-odd events, Saarang 2023 promises to be a hub of cultural talent and a beacon to cultural enthusiasts around the country. The five-day fest will feature the Institute’s many cultural clubs, ranging from oratory and comedy to fine arts and writing and the nascent culinary arts club. These events include competitions, workshops, and talented performances from across the world.

Prof. Arshinder Kaur, Advisor (Cultural), IIT Madras, said, “Saarang 2023, is a student-driven festival where young minds working on social cause and sustainability at one end, and innovative creations on newer events like culinary arts and media confluence on the other end have exhibited their talent in bringing colorful global cultural experience.”

Mr. Sri Ram K., Cultural Affairs Secretary, Arts, IIT Madras, said, “Three new verticals are being introduced this year- Nova presents, Media Confluence, Comicals and The Korean Fest, celebrating the fields of Journalism, Comic books and characters and Korean culture, respectively. The fest is looking forward to hosting a Global Village on the KV Grounds bringing with it the WorldFest acts and many other international flavours. Alongside the Global Village, the Adventure Zone makes a comeback, bringing with it the popular Silent Disco, among other favourite rides.”

Ms. Jai Santhoshi S, Cultural Affairs Secretary, Literary, IIT Madras, said, “Another event that definitely promises to be the highlight for many is the ‘Spotlight lectures’. The esteemed lecturers set to grace the event include actress Ms. Suma Kanakala, chef Mr. Sashi Cheliah, Group Art Director of Amar Chitra Katha Mr. Savio Mascarenhas, journalist Ms. Palki Sharma Upadhya, Actress Ms. Revathy. The Professional Shows too boast an impressive line-up of well-established and up and coming artists alike, whose performances are sure to have the crowd singing their hearts out.”

Day 0 on 11th January starts with Classical Night, opened by fusion band Indosoul and headlined by singer Sriranjani Santhanagopalan. Choreo Night on day 1 promises to be filled with stunning performances as the stage is rocked by dance troupes from around the country. EDM Night is opened by the Russian talent DJ Krispie and headlined by Swedish EDM sensation Kaaze. Day 3 ends with the Rock Night, to be graced by bands Girish and the Chronicles and Pineapple Express. The last Proshow Night is the Pop Show, headlined by none other than the playback singer Sunidhi.

