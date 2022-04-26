IIT Madras Campus Turns Covid Cluster, 111 Test Positive for Coronavirus So Far

A total of 31 more people have tested positive for covid-19 at IIT Madras. The tally of total people who tested positive at the IIT reaches 111. Out of the total 111 cases, only two have been cured so far. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 362.

Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan, and Chennai zonal medical officer Dr. Alby, visited the institute on Monday and talked with teachers and students at the IIT. IT Madras had earlier said that the situation is under control, however, with more testing more and more people on the campus are being tested positive for covid-19.

Interestingly, IIT-Madras researchers had recently revealed their research which they claim can treat covid-19 patients with mild or moderate conditions. Indomethacin – an affordable, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug — can potentially be used to treat mild and moderate cases of coronavirus, claims a recent study by IIT Madras.

The number of covid-19 positive cases is increasing across India. India is conducting 4.49 lakh new tests for covid-19 daily. A total of 21 states and UTs have reported a rise in active cases. India has reported 2,483 fresh cases of these 1,970 have recovered, in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases across the country stands at 15,636. The daily positivity rate is at 0.55 per cent.

