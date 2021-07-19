IIT Madras, Capgemini to Host Competition for Polytechnic College Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and multinational IT firm, Capgemini will be hosting a competition on ‘Engineering Technologies’ seeking innovative ideas from polytechnic college students of Tamil Nadu. The competition will be held online. The last date for submission of ideas is August 21.

The competition focuses on uplifting the farmer and artisanal community. Hence, it works to promote engineering technologies that could bring in livelihood opportunities for these communities and pave the way for more employment opportunities.

Second and third-year polytechnic college students from Tamil Nadu are eligible to participate. The maximum number of students allowed per group is four. There can be any number of groups and ideas from an institution. Ideas related to IoT, IT & AI will not be accepted, the institute said.

All participants will be given a participation certificate. The students can submit their ideas by filling the Registration form available at the IDEA SPARK page in CSIE’s official website. The top two innovative ideas will be awarded prize money of Rs 50,000 each and also will receive mentor support from CSIE and IIT Madras Faculty for their further prototype development.

The Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CSIE), which focuses on teaching and research related to social enterprise in India, is coordinating the competition.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this competition, Prof R Nagarajan, Project Coordinator, CSIE, IIT Madras, said, “An alumni-driven initiative, CSIE@IITM focuses on promoting social and entrepreneurship through various incentives and activities. IDEA SPARK, in particular, has been very successful over the years in motivating college students to ideate and innovate in this context.”

