IIT Madras Conducts Research Scholars Festival, to Encourage Exchange of Ideas

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is conducting the ‘Research Scholars Festival’ between March 25 and April 25. The 10th edition of the annual research scholars fest is aimed at bringing together research scholars and encouraging the free exchange of ideas and research interests. The event is freely accessible for the public and is being conducted in the hybrid mode.

The festival includes series of lectures by eminent speakers, workshops, and hands-on learning. Expositions by startups and popular research labs, and a wide range of competitions to foster learning and inspiration among researchers are some highlights of the festival.

“This fest hopes to boost confidence of research scholars and lets them explore careers after their research programme. It also aims to help scholars upgrade their skills, gain exposure to unlimited opportunities and pave the way for academic and industrial collaborations," reads the press release by the institute.

Speaking about the Research Scholars Festival, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Life as a researcher will be memorable and have many takeaways for a lifetime. I am very glad to be interacting with scholars in the offline edition of Research Scholars Fest after a long break. I believe that doors are opened now for a brighter future and I wish all the students a great career ahead.”

The new summits developed as part of this edition will include, a “STEM carnival", summit for academics conducted in association with the Office of Global Engagement, IIT Madras, and women centric events. The Key Sponsors of the Research Scholars Fest 2022 are NielsenIQ, KLA and Pfizer.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Prof. Shanthi Pavan, Dean (Academic Research), IIT Madras, said, “The graduate- student journey is perhaps the most exciting part of life where one experiments, investigates and experiences the joy of learning. There has been a lot of exciting work coming out from the research-scholar community of IIT Madras, and we wish to see more in the years to come."

Sharing the experience of organising the event, Vamanie Perumal, Student Secretary (Research Affairs), IIT Madras, said, “All activities were aligned with the thought that research is a process of formalized curiosity. During this edition of the fest, we have diversified by including various aspects related to graduate life including alternate careers, academic career transition, women in STEM, STEM Art and social experiments. We have also considered the inclusion factor, with the participation of the physically challenged.”

