IIT Madras Develops Motorised Wheelchair Which Can Transfer User from One Vehicle to Other, Walk on Uneven Terrains

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used not only on roads but even on uneven terrains. The device is called ‘NeoBolt’, it eliminates the need to transfer into other vehicles and can be independently attached by the user within seconds.

It empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe, and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto-rickshaws, or modified scooters. It has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge and is powered by a Lithium-Ion Battery that will give 25 Kms for every charge.

NeoBolt was developed by a team led by Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and has been commercialized through a startup called NeoMotion, co-founded by Prof Srinivasan and an IIT Madras alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash, who is the CEO of NeoMotion.

“How often do you see a wheelchair user at a school, an office, a shop or a theatre? Wheelchair users are typically restricted to the four walls of their home, which affects their community participation and their ability to contribute to the economy,” says Prof Srinivasan.

Products with features comparable to NeoBolt are available only in the global market and are at least three to five times more expensive, the institute claims.

“Throughout the development process, the IIT-M researchers collaborated extensively with organisations and hospitals working among people with locomotor disability and built the products factoring in their experiences and making constant design adjustments," the institute said.

The start-up has also developed ‘NeoFly,’ a personalised wheelchair that is built to provide efficient propulsion, higher maneuverability and superior ergonomics. “The motor-powered attachment, NeoBolt converts NeoFly into a safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter - drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient. And do this comfortably as it has suspensions to absorb the shocks,” added Prof Srinivasan.

Sourav Dash said, “Along with product warranty, we provide spare parts and after-sales service so that our users can use the products hassle-free." While NeoFly is available at Rs 39,900, NeoBolt is available at Rs 55,000.

“It is estimated that around 3 lakh wheelchairs are sold annually in India, of which 2.5 lakh are imported. Nearly 95 per cent of all wheelchairs sold in India are ‘one-size-fits-all,’ which restricts mobility, damages health, and lowers self-confidence. ‘NeoFly’ and ‘NeoBolt’ developed by the IIT Madras Team are intended at addressing these issues," says IIT Madras.

