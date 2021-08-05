IIT Madras Establishes ‘Venkataramani Fellowship in Clean Energy and Green Mobility’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has established the ‘Venkataramani Fellowship in Clean Energy and Green Mobility’ to encourage graduates to undertake research in the areas of clean energy and green mobility. The fellowship will provide a monthly scholarship to the two graduate students of the MSc, MS, MTech, and/or PhD programs for two years consecutively.

“Clean Energy and Green Mobility are very important for India and the world, and this Fellowship will enable bright young minds to take up the study of and research in these fields," said Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

The endowment is being set up by the family of the late N Venkataramani, former chairman and managing director of India Pistons and was a fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed towards setting up the endowment with a sum of Rs 50 lakh on August 4 by Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and Sita Venkataramani on behalf of Amalgamations Inc and the Venkataramani family.

Recalling N Venkataramani’s contributions, Sita Venkataramani said, “This Fellowship established at IIT Madras reflects the passion that Mr Venktaramani had during his professional life in encouraging young engineers to further their knowledge in areas that are important to society.”

