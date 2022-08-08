IIT Madras Gets Record Number of Foreign Offers, Highest Salary Worth USD 250,000

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded the highest-ever number of job offers received during campus placements in an academic year. This year students have 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a new record high. The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs 21.48 Lakh Per Annum. This includes both Indian and foreign job offers.

A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during phases I and II of campus placements for 2021-22 academic year. In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from students’ summer internships. This has led to a total of 1,430 job offers, which is significantly higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.

Read | IIT Madras’ AI Courses in High Demand Abroad, Institute to Set-up Off-Shore Campuses

Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases I and II of campus placement. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

This year the highest salary offered is USD 250,000. As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.

Highlighting the key factors driving the campus placements, Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers.”

A total of 45 international offers were made in this Phase I, out of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid, and Uber.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here