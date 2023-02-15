IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) hosted ‘Techno Central’ in which six gamified learning competitions were held for children. More than 2,500 kids registered for six competitions which included a python coding competition, robotics contests, a chess competition, a quiz competition, and poster making contest besides a speech contest.

The event was collaborated by platforms including HackerKID, DIYA labs, and Time2Chess. The collaboration was aimed to encourage kids to learn and gain essential skills such as problem-solving, cognitive thinking, creativity, and innovation through online coding games, making robotic projects, and chess.

The Python coding contest was supported by the HackerKID website powered by GUVI, an IIT Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated EdTech company. HackerKID is India’s first gamified coding and learning environment for kids

Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park and IIT Madras Incubation Cell inaugurated the contest in the presence of Mr. Sunil Sethia, Executive Director of BNI Chennai. The prizes were distributed by guests of honour Dr. Kalaiselvan T., Former-Additional Director of CUIC-Anna University, Ms. Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Director of Product Management at ZOHO Corp, and Mr. Chitti Babu, Chief Innovation Officer, Star Insurance.

Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park and IIT Madras Incubation Cell, said, “I can see that children present here wanting to play coding challenges, make robot projects, win over chess or enjoy any such activities that are meant for them… The biggest part of GUVI that attracted me was they understood that programming and language were two different things. GUVI brought out coding classes in vernacular Indian languages and they teach programming in these languages.”

Kids between the ages seven to seventeen took part in these contests that were focused on bringing out their creativity and innovation. Over 100 children received gifts and prizes for winning and leading ahead of other kids in the competitions with a competing spirit. Among the schools that participated, the schools with the maximum number of winning students have been awarded trophies for being supportive of kids in learning through games and co-curricular activities.

Mr. Arun Prakash M., Founder and CEO of GUVI, said, “It is great to see young kids competing to solve the game problems and happily learning through these fun challenges. I am amazed to see the kids coding with high energy levels. We are glad that techno-central events served their purpose.”

The Python coding contest aims to inspire and educate the next generation with programming skills that further develop problem-solving and cognitive thinking through interactive coding games through programming and its algorithmic approach.

