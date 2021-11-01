IIT Madras, IISc, ISI Collaborate to Update COVID-19 Data on covid19india.org

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore along with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) are collaborating with Semantic Web India, a private technology firm, to offer a comprehensive view on the pandemic across India by providing data on confirmed cases, active and recovered cases, tests, and fatalities. The new public repository is being hosted at the website at www.incovid19.org

The online portal will show vaccination administration status for single-dose and fully vaccinated. “Till now it was run by volunteers based on a crowd-sourcing model, provided valuable data to the public as well as researchers studying the pandemic. The organisers recently announced that they would stop their operations beyond October 3. The new initiative will now continue updating the data from November 1," said IIT Madras.

Prof V Kamakoti, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said the three Institutions are collaborating with Semantic Web India “to provide similar data, with some added improvements.”

This new initiative would ensure the availability of data on COVID-19 pertaining to confirmed cases, active, recovered, deceased, and tested for all 36 states and UTs in an automated and robust manner until March 2022. Further, the consolidated data will be made available to the general audience through a public repository with appropriate APIs (application programming interface) matching those currently available at the website to ensure the least disruption to applications and consumers of information.

Elaborating on the key objectives of this initiative, Dr Asha Subramanian, Founder and CEO, Semantic Web India, said, " We wanted to harness the wealth of information available on the portal for the last 16 months, to not only to make it a repository but to bring in some value addition by enabling comparison of historical data. This includes insightful analysis such as comparative studies of various states and districts with similar population demographics and their performance on various parameters including first, second wave and vaccination coverage.”

