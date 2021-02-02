IIT Madras Invites Application for HSSEE 2021 at iitm.ac.in, Check the Details Inside

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has invited the online application for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSSEE) on its official website HSEE - 2021 at www.iitm.ac.in. IIT Madras conducts HSSEE to offer admission to 5-years integrated postgraduate programme in Humanities and Social Sciences. Candidates willing to apply for the HSSEE 2021can register themselves online on or before March 15, 2021. The HSSEE 2021is scheduled to be conducted on June 13. The IIT Madras has also released the detail information brochure for the same on its official website. Click on the link to read the HSSEE information brochure.

Information Brochure HSSEE-2021

HSSEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed any one of thesefinal examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by a Central or State Board recognized by the Association of Indian Universities

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination

H.S.C. vocational examination

Class XII skill courses of CBSE

Age limit: Candidate’sdate of birth should be on or after October 01, 1996.

How to fill HSSEE 2021 Online Application

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSEE at hssee.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Click here to Online Registration for HSSEE-2021”

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed to the application form

Step 4: Enter the required details carefully and submit

Step 5: A system-generated registration id and password will be sent to the registered contact. Log in using this and fill the HSSEE application form 2021

Step 6: Pay the HSSEE 2021 application fiend submit

Step 7. Keep a copy of HSSEE 2021 application form for future reference

The direct link to fill the HSSEE 2021 application form is alsoprovided here.

HSSEE 2021 will be comprised of two paper - Paper 1 will have English Analytical and Quantitative Ability and General Studies, while Paper 2 will be essay writing. HSSEE paper 2 will be based on current affairs and general knowledge.