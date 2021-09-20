IIT Madras Invites Applications for Executive MBA

India’s best ranking institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. The application process has begun today - September 20. The last date to apply is October 19. Interested candidates can apply online at doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/.

Classes will begin in January 2022 and will be held over alternate weekends. Applicants should have a first-class bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of three years of industry experience. Candidates will be selected through the DoMS entrance examination and personal interview. The interview will be held virtually.

This two-year programme includes three projects. It is offered under the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras. The course offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, global business besides cyber security and applications, claims IIT-Madras. Students would also receive exposure to technical aspects like Modern Manufacturing processes and 3D Printing, among others.

Prof. G. Arun Kumar, Head of Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, said, “The stature of the EMBA program of the department has been steadily growing with the overwhelming support from the industry. The average experience of our students joining the program is over 11 years and they belong to a diverse set of industries in both public and private sectors. The program leverages the Department’s 50-year tradition of cutting-edge research and teaching, and is designed to be experiential in nature, by allowing participants to apply the course-learnings to their work.”

The major aspects of the course include equipping mid-career working professionals with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, integrative perspective of boundary-spanning business decisions, and leadership traits to contribute to a global business setup, claims the IIT.

