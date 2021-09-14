IIT Madras Joins Hedera Governing Council to Offer Research in Distributed Ledger Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has joined the Hedera Governing Council to expand its research footprint in distributed ledger technology (DLT). As a newly appointed member of the Hedera Hashgraph, the institute will work closely with the Hedera ecosystem to advance its technical education, research, and innovation offerings in distributed ledger technology (DLT).

It also aims to ramp up its R&D efforts in the DLT space, testing use cases leveraging key services, such as the Hedera Consensus Service and the Hedera Token Service.

“We have identified enormous potential in Hedera Hashgraph, already the most used, and sustainable public ledgers on the market today, and we look forward to utilising the Hedera Consensus and Token Services to study potentially ground-breaking new use cases," says Prof Prabhu Rajagopal, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who also leads Remote Diagnostics at IIT Madras’ Center for Nondestructive Evaluation (CNDE).

“I am particularly enthused by the opportunity to test and scale our solutions in blockchain-backed information systems in healthcare, industry and digital media," adds Prof Rajagopal.

The institute joins the rotating council of up to 39 global organisations that are from a diverse array of industries and geographies, and each runs an initial network node that enables the decentralised governance model for the Hedera public ledger.

Among the other members, includes the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and University College London (UCL).

“The addition of IITM to the Hedera Governing Council is a significant and exciting development for the Hedera community and the wider DLT industry, ” said Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph.

