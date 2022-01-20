IIT Madras Launches 6-month Certificate Course on Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks for Students, Professionals

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation along Megam Solutions are jointly offering a six-month online certification course on ‘Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks.’ This programme will provide knowledge and training in technologies such as 5G, Software Defined Networks (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The last date to apply is February 5.

The course is open to students of undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, MSc (electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members, and professionals from industry and/or start-ups. The online programme commences on February 12 and is conducted on alternate weekends. Interested candidates can register at pravartak.org.in.

“The participants will get to understand the architecture of the next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols, and various applications of the modern mobile wireless networks," says the institute.

The course will also help the participants to get exposure to the latest status of 5G standards, and deployments of 5G technology. Participants will get to perform hands-on activities to develop an in-depth understanding of the various mobile wireless technologies and concepts.

“With the introduction of the Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks course, we will have trained professionals with hands-on experience who can address the implementation challenges in various use-cases where this technology is applied," Dr MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation said.

This course will enable participants to develop skills and build solutions that accelerate the digital transformation journey, by leveraging next-generation mobile wireless technologies, the institute adds.

This programme is facilitated by experts with rich experience in building networking products and solutions for leading network device manufacturers and service providers across the globe. The faculties also include academicians from renowned institutions with several years of experience in mobile wireless technology-related research.

