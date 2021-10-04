IIT Madras Launches 8-Month Diplomas in Programming, Data Science, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching two eight-month diploma programmes in programming and data science. Learners need not have an engineering or computer science background to apply for the diploma programme. It is open to students, working professionals, and job seekers who have completed at least two years of undergraduate in any discipline through any mode.

The programme aims to enable learners of all backgrounds to build the necessary fundamentals, enhance their knowledge, and hone their skills through extensive hands-on training, says the institute. It also claims that these are the only official diplomas offered at IIT Madras.

Candidates will have to take an entry qualifier exam and the last date to register is November 15 at the official website at diploma.iitm.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 12. Applicants must attend the in-person exam at an exam centre in the applicant’s city of choice. Those who clear this exam will be eligible to join the diploma programme.

A learner has to complete eight courses to obtain a diploma, either in programming or data science. As the content delivery will be in online mode, the programme has the flexibility required for working professionals and students.

“With these diplomas, IIT Madras aims to provide the highest-quality education and training to the largest possible audience. With this goal in mind, the programme offers significant financial flexibility through its pay-as-you-go model. Basically, the fee paid every term is based on the number of courses registered in that term. In addition, IIT Madras is offering course fee waivers up to 75 per cent based on the socio-economic background of the learners," the institute said.

The programme is self-paced, features live classes, hands-on activities, assignments, projects, and mini-projects that reinforce problem-solving skills. The diplomas provide a unique opportunity for working professionals to upskill themselves without having to take a break. Even employers who want to upskill their employees can consider this option.

The courses would be delivered through a comprehensive learning delivery model that competes with a classroom learning experience. There are live sessions with course instructors where questions from the learners are answered for every subject. The evaluation would be done through in-person quizzes and end-term examinations, ensuring that this programme meets with the same academic rigor of an on-campus programme from IIT Madras.

The portal for the diploma entry was launched today, October 4 by Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the presence of Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President, Infosys Limited, and Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The convenience of online learning combined with in-person assessments makes the programme flexible while retaining the academic rigor. With our rich experience in the online education space, we are well-equipped to handle scale, provide an enriching and engaging learning experience.”

Prof Sahasrabudhe said, “Education is a continuous process of learning. Students and working professionals will have to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills to stay competitive in today’s workplace.”

