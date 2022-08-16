IIT Madras Launches Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, to Focus on Vāstu, Astronomy, Traditions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras‘ Department of Humanities and Social Sciences has launched a Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems. The Centre will focus on four thematic areas, namely mathematics and astronomy in India, architectural engineering, Vāstu and Śilpa-śāstra, Indian political and economic thought, Indian aesthetics and grammatical traditions.

The Centre will also initially design and offer courses related to the thematic areas to the students of IIT Madras. Subsequently, these courses are planned to be offered on the NPTEL platform for wider dissemination.

Read | IIT Madras Offers Free Courses in AL, ML, Cyber Security & Computer Graphics With Placement Option

With the new Centre, the IIT aims at publishing quality research related to Indian Knowledge Systems. The research will involve collaborations with outside scholars and institutions.

The Centre plans to host workshops to familiarise school teachers and students with various aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems. Further, the Centre plans to reach out to the public via popular writings, social media posts, etc.

Read | IIT Madras’ AI Courses in High Demand Abroad, Institute to Set-up Off-Shore Campuses

It was inaugurated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi and Shri Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

Sahasrabuddhe emphasized the need for a deeper study of India’s contribution to the world in the fields of science, technology, architecture, linguistics, arts, culture, economics, and politics, among other areas, and for disseminating the findings to the broader public.

Dr. Aditya Kolachana is the Principal Investigator of the Centre. The other faculty members from IIT Madras in this Centre include Prof. Arun Menon, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Prof. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Prof. Sudarsan Padmanabhan, Prof. Rajesh Kumar, and Prof. Jyotirmaya Tripathy. The Centre is funded by the Indian Knowledge Systems Division of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, exhorted the Centre to conduct quality research in Indian Knowledge Systems. He also spoke about the role of the Centre to create a conducive environment for foreign students to study in India and in the internationalization of Indian campuses.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here