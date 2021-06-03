IIT Madras Launches Course in Applied Data Science, Machine Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) collaborated with TalentSprint to launch a PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence. Applications for the program is now open. The course will commence from August 2021.

The program is designed for early career professionals keen to build careers in data science and AI. To apply for the course, candidates must have passed B.E./M.E./B.Tech/M.Tech or an equivalent degree. For early career professionals, one to five years of experience in the field will be deemed eligible. The fee for the one year is three lakhs.

“According to the World Economic Forum, Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analysis, and Data Engineering are on track to become most favored career paths by 2022, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 11.5 million career openings in these fields by 2026," said IIT Madras in a press release. As perrecent data, there are several job openings in data science, out of which 70 per cent are available to professionals with less than five years of experience, the release added.

Dr. B. Ravindran, Head of RBCDSAI and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Madras says mastering data science requires a strategic approach. “Young professionals need to focus equally on building strong fundamentals and applying the learnings to solve real world problems across multiple industry domains,” he said.

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint explained that the demand and supply gap in Applied Data Science is high and this program will address the issue, adding that “we are setting up a dedicated career accelerator to work closely with industry looking for talent and program participants to create win-win outcomes."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here