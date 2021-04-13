IIT-Madras Launches Cricket Hackathon: Predict Score of T20 Matches, Win Cash Prize

Students, researchers interested in data science and cricket stand a chance to win IIT-Madras Cricket and coding competitions. The IIT-Madras has launched a unique programme in which participants will be given data of past matches of T20 series and they will have to predict the score at the end of the sixth over for each innings of the upcoming T20 matches.

IIT claims that this competition has been designed for beginners to learn and compete, as well as for professionals to showcase their capabilities. Those interested can participate individually or as a team with a maximum of four members. There is no registration fee to enter the contest and participation is free. Registrations for the competition will begin on April 13 at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in/contest.

As part of this competition, all participants will be provided with data from past T20 matches which can be used to train the code for the contest. This competition is structured as an academic activity where participants will try to predict the score at the end of six overs in every innings for a set of matches. The contest is expected to run for about 50 innings of the T20 matches.

The results of the score predicted versus the actual score will be released the day after the match is played. There will be two leader boards - the leaderboard of the day showcasing those whose predictions were closest to the actual score on that day and the leader board for the contest based on cumulative scores obtained.

The individual or the team with the lowest error in their prediction over the 50 innings will be declared as the overall winner of the IIT Madras BSc degree Cricket Hackathon 2021. Cash prizes and certificates await the top 50 winners of the overall contest and there will be T-shirts for daily winners.

Speaking about this hackathon, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Professor-in-charge, BSc Degree Program, IIT Madras, said, “It is important to have skilled manpower in Data Science from India to meet the requirements of the global economy. India will continue to have a competitive advantage if we are able to nurture and develop young talent in the area of Data Science.”

Further, Prof. Prathap Haridoss said, “This is purely an academically driven Innovative competition to inspire young students to explore the field of data science, its applications and aspire for a career in data science.”

