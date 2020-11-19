IIT-Madras Launches Digital Training Courses on Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Digital Skills Academy on Thursday, November 19 launched Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector training courses in partnership with Infact Pro Trainers private limited.

A press release by IIT Madras read, “Certified programmes are being offered in the areas of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, Securities operations and risk management and equity derivatives.”

According to the partnership, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will be offering courses in areas including banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, securities operations and risk management, and equity derivatives. The courses are designed in a way that the students are exposed to real-life simulation of the actual work environment. In order to do so, the courses have been designed to provide students with a virtual office environment.

Whosoever, whether it be students or working professionals who are interested in a career in banking, financial services and insurance, all can register themselves for the courses available. Moreover, students can also register in bulk through institutions. After this course is completed, a formal certificate will be issued to the candidate through the trainer and the knowledge partner, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras. For more details regarding the course, the aspirants are urged to visit the official website, skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

Professor K Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras was quoted by NDTV as saying, “The objective of these courses is to provide graduating students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, the necessary skills towards employment or re-skilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready. In addition, the trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets, that will also help the students to do competitive examinations in the banking and finance sector well and with confidence.”