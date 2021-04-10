IIT Madras Launches Fellowship in ‘AI for Social Good’, Stipend upto Rs 18 lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) and Narayanan Family Foundation are collaborating to launch a Fellowship in ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.’

The fellows will be primarily drawn from recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance, and other engineering branches. The application process is open. Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship at - rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in.

RBCDSAI works with central, state, and local governments besides industry and clinical sector, among many others, to gain transformative insights and actionable steps to make a credible impact on the relevant stakeholders, claims the IIT.

Prof B. Ravindran, Head, RBCDSAI-IIT Madras, said, “This fellowship is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and to contribute in a significant way to socially relevant AI research.”

Further, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT-Madras, said, “We are thankful to Mr. Srinivas and the Narayanan family for setting up a revolutionary Postdoctoral Research Program in an important area of research.”

Funded by the Narayanan Family Foundation, the Fellows will get a salary of Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (approx. US$ 20,000 - 24,000) per year depending on the experience (equivalent to Assistant Professor’s starting salary at any IIT) for a non-renewable term of three years. The Fellows are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs. 30 lakh (approx. US$ 40,000).

The Fellows are expected to conduct their independent research under the mentorship of the Centre in the area of AI for Social Good and will have access to high-end compute infrastructure and datasets at RBCDSAI. Interested candidates seeking additional information can write to - nf3@rbcdsai.org

“RBCDSAI is a pre-eminent interdisciplinary research academic center for Data Science and AI in India with the largest network analytics and deep reinforcement learning research groups. It also has the most active natural language processing and deep learning groups. The primary mission is to carry out fundamental research in AI and develop Data Science and AI-based innovations to a broad range of domains, including manufacturing, infrastructure, smart cities, financial inclusion, and healthcare," claims the IIT.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here