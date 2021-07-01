IIT Madras Launches Global Water and Climate Adaptation Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has established a ‘Global Water and Climate Adaptation Centre’ to tackle the global challenges of water security and adaptation to a changing climate. Led by Prof SA Sannasiraj, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, the centre aims to help with higher education, research work, and technology.

The centre has been built for three fundamental activities including common teaching activities for students and experts, joint research work for PhD Projects and simulation of enhanced transfer activities, says Prof Dr Jürgen Stamm, Dean Faculty for Civil Engineering and Chairperson for the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Technische Universität Dresden in an official press release.

“The activities will be supported by mobility grants to establish and intensify exchange and cooperation. Our initiative builts upon existing bilteral relations. We are going to develop a new Master’s Program on Water Security and Global Change, which will push the boundaries of digital teaching to facilitate the participation of students across the world," Prof Stamm adds.

A Joint Doctoral Research Programme has been launched to promote inter-disciplinary works in order to bring novel knowledge to address water security under global partnering institutes. In addition, a joint global MSc course on ‘Water Security and Global Change’ is being conceptualised.

The centre further aims to reduce carbon emissions through measures such as enabling internationalisation while at the same time replacing international flights through the use of digital communication tools and innovative technology.

Launched in a virtual event on June 30, the centre has been formed by German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and is being set up in collaboration with the German institutes of Technical University of Dresden and RWTH Aachen University. This Centre is named ‘ABCD’ (Aachen-Bangkok-Chennai-Dresden).

The centre has been set up to help with sustainability of water in the changing climate scenarios, read the press release. With its geographical reach of four major cities, the centre represents a strategic expansion of existing networks between leading German and Asian universities under a common thematic umbrella.

Sharing the vision for the Global Water and Climate Adaptation Centre, its Indian Coordinator Prof SA Sannasiraj, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The Centre will develop innovative adaptation strategies to cope with a changing climate and to protect the environment in order to provide a strong basis for sustainable development.”

