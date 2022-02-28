IIT Madras Launches Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme in Next Generation Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme (I2MP) in nine areas that include next-generation technologies such as Quantum Science. The last date to apply for the two-year programmes is March 31.

The International Interdisciplinary Master’s degrees are available in nine interdisciplinary areas such as energy systems, robotics, quantum science and technology, computational engineering, advanced materials and nanotechnology, data science, cyber physical systems, complex systems and dynamics, and biomedical engineering.

In addition to courses in data science, and biomedical engineering, among others, the international students will take up courses in Indian culture as well. A dedicated research skills course will prepare them for their master’s thesis work, the official notice added.

“IIT Madras is the only educational institution in India to offer this Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree, providing students an unprecedented level of academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology. Scholarships will be provided for accepted international students with outstanding records," said the institute.

Speaking about the launch, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We are excited to offer these niche programmes aimed at internationalisation of the IIT Madras campus, introducing students to a diversity of thoughts and cultures, which will serve them well when they compete in a global marketplace. This initiative is a step in the direction of establishing the Vishwa Guru status of India.”

Highlighting the unique aspects of this programme, Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “These programmes will provide international students an opportunity to learn from world-class faculty at IIT Madras working in cutting-edge interdisciplinary areas.”

Speaking about the curriculum for the interdisciplinary programme, Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras said, “Faculty have carefully selected courses that will take a competent undergraduate student from almost any field of Engineering and make the student a strong candidate in an interdisciplinary area. This is a great opportunity for students, often confined to traditional Engineering disciplines, to explore contemporary areas of expertise.”

