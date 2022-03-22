IIT Madras Launches MTech in Industrial Artificial Intelligence, JEE Advanced, GATE Not Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an MTech degree in Industrial AI. The 18-month-long course, designed in consultation with TCS, will be offered by IIT M in a completely online live teaching mode through virtual classrooms. The first cohort of students for the program will be from TCS. Admission to the course does not require any entrance exam or JEE Advanced nor GATE.

Each Subject will have one Mid-term and a final examination conducted in online mode, besides a Project Work. There will be a total of 28-30 Hours of online classes per week. with Post-classroom activities, such as Assignments, Reading, and Preparation, likely to take up 20-22 Hours per week.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This program, designed in consultation with TCS, will have strong theoretical courses and labs covering important topics in data science and AI. Theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate Data Analysis, machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning.”

Advertisement

Further, Prof. Kamakoti said, “Applied courses will describe implementations of AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format. Put together, these courses are expected to provide a strong theoretical foundation and significant application perspective to the participants in the course.”

Speaking about this new course, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “There is a strong need for well-trained human resources in the area of AI. This program aims to meet this need in a manner that directly addresses Industry requirements.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said, “TCS Research partners with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigor as they gain mainstream adoption. We are happy to collaborate with IIT-Madras, a member of the TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network, to create a new M Tech program in Industrial AI for working professionals so that they gain a deeper understanding of data science and AI which they can apply to drive innovation in the industry.”

Describing the impact of this collaboration, Mr. Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head – IoT & Digital Engineering, TCS, said, “Industrial analytics is a combination of Data Science and Physics. It is becoming vital for manufacturers who are transforming with Digital Twins to Neural Manufacturing that will maximize efficiency, improve flexibility and predict the outcomes. This will eventually lead to the adoption of autonomous manufacturing. The best of IIT M and TCS together will shape this course that will accelerate the adoption of industrial analytics at scale.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.