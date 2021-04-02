IIT-Madras Launches New Course in Analog, Mixed-Signal; Admissions Open

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has introduced an MS programme in Analog, Mixed-Signal (AMS) and RF VLSI Design from this academic session. The programme will provide a one-year classroom learning along with two-year industry exposure through an internship with Texas Instruments.

The admission process has already been started for the academic session 2021 at www.ee.iitm.ac.in. Interested candidates can submit their application on or before April 30.

The programme is a unique Masters in Science (MS) by Research that offers a comprehensive understanding of Analog and mixed-signal VLSI from theory to practice, focusing on real-time industry level problem statements. The course will be sponsored by Texas Instrument India. The students will also get a stipend during their internship.

1. Those having Bachelor’s degree in Electronics, Telecommunications, Instrumentation or allied disciplines in engineering with an aggregate of 65% are eligible to apply for this programme.

2. Applicants must have a valid GATE score of 650 or more in EC, EE, or IN. At present, GATE scores are valid for 3 years.

3. GATE requirement is waived for IIT BTech students with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8 or higher.

1. The programme is of 3-year that includes one year of classroom learning, and two years of internship at the TI India campus.

2. Selected students will get full scholarship sponsored by TI India.

3. Students will also get a stipend during their internship period.

4. They will also get an opportunity to develop cutting edge technology and present it at an international forum.

5. After the completion of the programme, they would get a chance to work with TI India.

Talking about the programme,Prof. Nagendra Krishnapura and Prof. Shanthi Pavan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The TII-IITM program has proved to be a much-coveted launchpad for Analog talent in the country. It benefits immensely from the more than fifty-year tradition of Analog excellence at IIT Madras, as well as the opportunity for cutting-edge industrial work at TI India. ”