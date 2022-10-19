IIT Madras Named Top Academic Institution in India for Patents Filing, Grants and Commercialisation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 and 2022’ by the government of India. It has been named as the top Indian academic institution for patents filing, grants and commercialisation. The total number of patent applications filed by IIT Madras in India includes 157 in the year 2018, 131 in 2019, 123 in 2020, and 120 in 2021. While abroad, the data states 36 applications in 2018, 69 in 2019, 80 in 2020, and 68 in 2021.

The total number of patents granted in India from 2018 to 2021 are 19,41, 104, and 133 respectively. Whereas 28, 15, 9, and 7 patents are granted from 2018 to 2021 abroad. The total number of patents commercialised in the year 2018 is 2, in 2019 is 10, in 2020 is 9, and in 2021 is 11.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, presented the award to Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, at a function held in New Delhi on October 15, 2022. The award included a trophy, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Highlighting the Institute’s initiatives to strengthen IP Filing, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras provides a fantastic research and innovation environment, which brings the best out of our scientists (faculty, staff, and students). The IP Office of IC&SR also provides a complete support for the filing and technology transfer to the faculty members. Access to the relevant search tools and high-quality patent attorneys aids our patent filing efforts.”

Congratulating the Institute Faculty, Researchers, Students, and other stakeholders, V Kamakoti said, “For any country to become a world leader, protecting intellectual property is vital. This award has certainly motivated IIT Madras to generate and protect more and more intellectual property of societal impact leading to Atmanirbhar products during the Amrit Kal.”

The award is given out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The main criteria of evaluation for these awards are Patent Applications, Grants, and Commercialization.

These awards are conferred annually to recognize and reward the top achievers comprising individuals, institutions, organizations, and enterprises, for their Intellectual Property (IP) creations and commercialisation, which have contributed towards strengthening the IP ecosystem in the country and in encouraging creativity and innovation.

