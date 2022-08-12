IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching in GATE

The IIT Madras and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have launched an online platform to offer free training to candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The national-level entrance exam is a gateway to IITs, IISc, and other top colleges for admission to masters’ level courses or PhD besides a gateway for jobs at multiple PSUs

With an aim to aid students in preparing for the GATE, the NPTEL GATE Portal has been made freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from India’s leading travel technology organization, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru. NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, a provider of free online certification courses.

Read | GATE 2023 Notification Out: Online Registration From August 30, Exam From February 4

Through the new portal, NPTEL aims at providing video solutions, practice tests, and online assistance in line with the GATE syllabus. As nearly 9 to 10 lakh students take the GATE next year, this portal will make the preparation journey easier for the aspirants.

Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “GATE tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam.”

Highlighting the unique aspects of the GATE Preparation Portal, Dr. Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL Coordinator, IIT Madras, said, “In the NPTEL course discussion forums many learners would ask whether the course content would be enough to clear GATE exam. The learners would request to solve GATE-related problems or provide some assistance in preparing for GATE. We then came up with the idea of creating a comprehensive one-stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the GATE exam. We recently launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants.”

The GATE preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IITM PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education by providing interventions to students, faculty & management of engineering colleges in India since 2012.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here