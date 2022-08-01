IIT Madras Offers 4-year BS in Programming & Data Science, Anyone Can Apply, JEE Not Required

After the success of its online course in BSc in Programming and Data Science, the top-ranking institute in India Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is now offering a BS Degree course option as well. The BSc in Programming and Data Science now comes with an option for a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications. This is made available after strong demand from students all over the country, claims the IIT. As part of the BS level, students can do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes.

Students who are currently in class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme. Admitted students will start the programme after successfully completing their class 12. Students from any stream can enrol. There is no age limit. Anyone who has studied English and Mathematics in Class 10 is eligible to apply. As the classes are conducted online, there is also no geographic limit. The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of this Data Science Program is August 19. Interested students can apply through the website – onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

“This first-of-its-kind program makes it possible for students to study from IIT Madras without attempting the intensely-competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This directly benefits the students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds for whom attending JEE coaching classes would be a significant hurdle. The program also offers up to 100% scholarships for deserving students in financial need,” the IIT said in official notice.

This course is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree – depending upon the level they are leaving the course at. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this programme. These multiple entries and exits are part of the flexibilities offered under the NEP.

In the course, students will learn how to manage data, visualize patterns to gain managerial insights, model uncertainties, and build models that assist in producing forecasts to make effective business decisions. Through extensive hands-on training and experiential learning, the students are also well trained to meet the industry standards, the IIT said adding that it will also facilitate internships and placements for the students who have completed the diploma level of the programme.

Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the U.A.E., Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

