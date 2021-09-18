IIT Madras Offers Free workshop on AI, High Performance Computing in Semi-condoctors, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Madras, in association with KLA Corporation, is conducting a workshop on artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing. The workshop can be attended free of cost and is not restricted to IITians, anyone can attend it.

Those who are interested in the workshop scheduled between September 27 and October 1 will have to register themselves by filling a Google form. The workshop will be conducted for one hour every day and details regarding the same will be sent to the registered participants via email. Direct link to Google from is here

Over the course of five days, the following topics will be covered:

— TensorFlow: The path from model to HW

— Minimizing copy overhead while sharing GPUs on a single box

— Artificial intelligence inference on CPUs

— Modern artificial intelligence in manufacturing

— Challenges in adopting machine learning in manufacturing

In order to successfully fill the registration form, the candidate will need to enter the following details:

— Name

— Name of institute

— Valid Email ID

— Contact Number

— Designation

The organising committee of the workshop includes Pradeep Ramachandran, director and head of research, KLA Advanced Computing Labs, and Rupesh Nasre, coordinator for NSM Nodal Centre for Training in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Experts that will be covering the topics during the workshop includes modern AI in manufacturing: Kris Bhaskar, Senior Fellow/VP for AI initiatives group at KLA, Challenges in Adopting ML in manufacturing: Jacob George, Algorithms developer & AI/ML solutions for KLA, TensorFlow – the path from Model to HW: Aravindh Balaji, Senior Software Engineer at KLA, minimizing copy overhead while sharing GPUs on a single box: Mark Ruolo, software infrastructure tools expert, AI Inference on CPUs:Pradeep Ramachandran, director and head of research at KLA’s Advanced Computing Lab

