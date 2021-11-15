IIT Madras Offers MS in Entrepreneurship, to Help Students Establish Start-ups

The top-ranking institutes in India, as per the NIRF Ranking, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is re-launching the MS in Entrepreneurship Program. This program is open to students across India who have completed their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. The application process is currently open at research.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

Applicants can select one or more topics (up to a max of three) that are of interest to them. Applicants meeting the shortlisted criteria will be called for an interview. Selected scholars will work with faculty on ‘commercialisable ideas.’ They will be guided on how to discover entrepreneurial opportunities and formally establish their start-ups via an effective combination of taught courses, intense research supported by astute supervision and mentorship by highly accomplished entrepreneurs and others of the start-up ecosystem.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this course, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, who is part of the selection committee, said, “A lot of research happens at IIT Madras that has commercial potential. This program will create technology entrepreneurs who will ‘product-ize’ these ideas and work on developing business plans around them. In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have greater societal impact.”

The MS (Entrepreneurship) by Research programme was offered since 1982-83 by the Department of Management Studies. The course is now being re-launched as a separate course.

Earlier scholars of the programme have been granted valuable technology patents, which have been commercialized through formal technology transfers to leading organizations in specific economic sectors. Now, this full-time programme invites applications from among eligible persons, who would be inspired by its remarkable history and wish to contribute significantly to its future history.

Recently, IIT-Madras professor - RI Sujith - has become the first Indian to be awarded the distinguished fellow of the International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). The Fellowship is awarded to individuals with distinguished careers in acoustics (and/or) vibration.

