IIT Madras Offers Online Course Called ‘Premier Banker’

The top ranking IIT and best institute in India as per NIRF ranking, IIT Madras has now offered a course in banking. The online course is offered by the IIT’s digital skills academy and is called ‘premier banker.’ The digital skills academy is an initiative of IIT Madras through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE)

The course will comprise more than 240 hours of training for 4-6 months with the modules having hundreds of questions and multiple assignments to prepare students for a career in banking and financial services said the IIT.

Participants will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras on successful completion of modules. In-house training complementing BFSI Sector skills with leading banks for candidates who successfully complete the course is also under consideration.

Highlighting the unique aspects of ‘Premier Banker,’ Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras, said, “It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our Nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.”

Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, and a Former Director of the National Institute of Securities Markets founded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is the lead faculty member. Dr. Balaji Iyer, former Vice President of ICICI Securities with two decades of experience in leading banks, will serve as co-lead for the training program and will be working with a group of illustrious banking experts for providing hands-on and tools-based training and deep skilling in various facets of Banking.

Who can take this course?

Course Eligibility includes a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and a passion to excel in the BFSI domain. Undergraduate Students in the Second or Third year of their study will also be considered for enrolment. Prior experience in the banking or financial services sector is preferred but not mandatory.

The course will provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds. It will also offer intensive training for analysis and fore-cast of financial health, and grounding on fundamental principles of banking and finance, the IIT said.

Digital Skills Academy has been offering online training programs with more than 25 courses since 2018.

