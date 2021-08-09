IIT Madras Online Data Science Programme: 12th Pass Can Apply, JEE Score Not Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its online data science Programe. Anyone who has cleared class 12 and studied English and maths in class 10 can apply for the course. Further, candidates can apply for the programme without appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - the engineering entrance exam.

Students can pursue a diploma in programming and data science along with their on-campus courses. The last date to apply August 30. Interested students can apply through the website of IIT Madras. Classes will commence from September 2021.

Students through regular entry can join the diploma level after completing the foundation level. At the diploma level, students can either do a diploma in programming or a diploma in data science, or both.

The applicants will go through a qualifier process, wherein IIT Madras provides four weeks of online training through video lectures, assignments, and live interactions with the course instructors. Upon completion of the online assignments, students are eligible to appear for the qualifier exam. Learners who clear the qualifier exam will be offered admission to the foundation level.

The programme was introduced last year only. The first batch will complete the foundation level in August 2021. A total of 7,116 learners have joined the first batch of the foundation level after clearing the qualifier process.

“The success of this program can be gauged from the fact that it attracted learners from as many as 27 States and five Union Territories for the Foundation level, with participants ranging from students, bankers, engineers, researchers, managers, teachers, and CEOs, among others," IIT Madras said.

IIT Madras also provides scholarships up to 75 per cent of the course fee to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here