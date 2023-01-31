Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) organized the First G20 Education Working Group Meeting on ‘The Role of Digital Technologies in Education’ today, January 31, 2023. The Education Working Group, under India’s Presidency of G20, has a key objective to identify areas/themes to promote possible research and academic collaboration among educational institutions in G20 member countries.

The G20 Seminar is being held at IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) as part of ‘Sherpa Track – 1st Education Working Group Meeting’ from January 31, 2023 to February 2, 2023. In addition, an exhibition with 50 stalls is also being organized as part of this grand event at IITMRP. These stalls are showcasing some of the research, innovation, and cutting-edge technologies.

The participants of this seminar include Members of G20 Education Working Group from each G20 member country, guest countries, and international organizations besides representatives of select academic institutions in G20 member countries that are engaged in initiatives for promoting the use of digital technologies for ensuring quality learning opportunities for all and improving learning outcomes.

Representatives of international organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank, and OECD, among others were also taking part alongside representatives of knowledge partners from India.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Chairman, IITMRP said, “We are going to have three exciting sessions dedicated to School Education, Higher Education and Skill Development. We have been provided inputs from different nations on what challenges and best practices that are being followed in at these different places. This gives us a unique opportunity for all of us to understand them so that we could work together to come out with effective solutions. We have Sustainable Development Goal #4 in front of us, which talks about quality and equitable education for all. We all dream that due to these efforts which have been in place for some time, we will have a world where every child will be, at least, a graduate.”

