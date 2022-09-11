IIT Madras Partners With University of Sydney to Address International Energy Challenges

The University of Sydney and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have entered a research partnership to help address the energy challenges facing nations across the world. Each institution will invest AU$50,000 a year in joint funding for up to four research projects. The two institutes will collaborate on energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems.

A MoU was signed recently at IIT Madras campus by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and the University of Sydney’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Professor Emma Johnston, in the presence of Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras.

Prof. Mark Scott added, “The best way to solve problems that affect the whole world is to bring together the brightest minds across nations. We are delighted to be working with IIT Madras to tackle the urgent energy issues facing both Australia and India. Together, our researchers will examine crucial questions, such as how to decarbonise and provide affordable energy to remote communities. They will collaborate on renewable energy technologies that are robust, cost-effective and reliable.”

As well as supporting research and technological innovation, the partnership will provide opportunities for research students as well as early- and mid-career researchers, giving them the chance to work internationally and develop global networks.

To support the development of joint research, the two universities will host shared conferences and workshops. An initial workshop took place in August 2022 focusing on hydrogen technologies – crucial as the world looks to decarbonise the energy sector, industry and transport. Further workshops are scheduled for this year in research areas including solar energy and renewable energy management systems.

Professor Kondo-Francois Aguey-Zinsou from the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Science said the two institutions’ shared strengths could accelerate the development of alternative technologies to benefit both India and Australia.

Prof. Kondo-Francois Aguey-Zinsou added, “There is no time to waste in finding solutions that will help us adapt to the impacts of climate change,” he said. “The possibilities around the transition to clean energy systems are exciting. We can combine our thinking to develop truly sustainable solutions that can be rapidly adopted.”

