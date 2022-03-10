IIT Madras Partners with Walmart for Research, to Offer Scholarships to Students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) along with Walmart Global Tech (WGT) will accelerate research in new areas of technology. The partnership also aims to provide Walmart associates with continuing education and collaborate on projects for corporate social responsibility for their India operations.

Besides, IITM students and WGT associates will work on research projects together, facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at the institute. WGT and IITM will also engage in CSR activities along with grants to support faculty research and students with scholarships and fellowships. WGT will undertake sponsoring events, advertisements, and other branding activities to further support IITM.

In addition, WGT will use space in the IIT Madras Research Park to leverage the broader ecosystem and work with the start-up companies incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. WGT will also have access to several short and long-term education and training programs to upskill talent and fit the changing needs of the retail and eCommerce industry.

“WGT and IITM have many areas for collaborative growth such as sustainability, AI, and energy engineering. We are keen to grow this into an impactful partnership to benefit a broad cross-section of stakeholders including students and faculty members of IIT Madras," Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IITM said.

“WGT develops and manages the foundational technologies on which our customer experiences around the world are built. We are a human-led, tech-empowered company, and our talented associates in India are critical to driving Walmart’s global businesses and leading the next retail disruption. Many of our associates, including me, sharpened our engineering and analytical skills while studying at IITM. Our association with IITM will help us further empower our teams, collaborate on digital innovation, and strengthen the education ecosystem in India," Suresh Kumar, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc. said.

