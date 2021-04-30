IIT Madras PhD 2021: Admission Process Ends Today at 5:30 pm, Here’s How You Can Apply

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Madras will be closing the admission process for PhD and research programs today evening by 5.30 pm. Those who have completed their UG/PG degree and willing to apply for M.S./Ph.D./Direct Ph.D. must submit their application at https://research.iitm.ac.in/ before the closing time. Candidates who are in their final semester or year of their UG or PG degree are also eligible to apply for admission to MS, Ph.D, or direct Ph.Dprogram for July 2021 admission. Check about the application process, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

IIT Madras PhD admission 2021: How to apply

Keep the scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature, and other required documents handy before proceeding to the application form.

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type https://research.iitm.ac.in/ or simply click on the this link

Step 2: On the homepage, go for new registration and create your account

Step 3: Save the registration details for subsequent loginand proceed with an application form

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the application form

Step 5: Make the fee payment

Step 6: Click on submit and download a copy of the application form for future reference

IIT Madras PhD Admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a Master’s degree in the relevant field of Engineering/Technology/Science/Humanities/Management and other subjects with a good academic record or 5-Year Dual Degree in Engineering or 5 Year BS+MS Dual degree from Centrally Funded Technical Institute with a good academic record are eligible to apply.

IIT Madras PhDAdmission 2021: Selection process

Eligible candidates will be called for written examinations and an interview. The details will be uploaded on the website in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the institute is also accepting the application for Interdisciplinary Research Programme (IDRP) admission for July 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply on or before May 20. For further details, visit the official website.

