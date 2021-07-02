IIT-Madras Professor Alleges Caste Discrimination in Resignation Letter

A professor at IIT-Madras — India’s top-ranked engineering institute — has alleged discrimination at his workplace. In his parting letter to the institute’s administration, the professor of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences department said that there were multiple “specific” instances of discrimination and that he will be pursuing appropriate actions to address the matter.

The institute in a response to questions said: “The institute has no comments…. Any complaint received by the institute from employees and students is attended to promptly through the established process of redressing grievances…” Attempts to contact the professor did not elicit any response.

The professor had written in the letter that contrary to a popular understanding that discrimination against oppressed communities did not happen often, incidences have a recurrent behaviour.

“One of the curious phenomenon I’ve observed at the Institute is that the Bayesian prior among many is that caste-discrimination is a rare occurrence. My own experience, and conversations with members of SC and OBC communities, suggests that the Bayesian prior is far from true…”

IIT Madras had found itself in the receiving end of similar complaints before, often leading to Ambedkarite organizations and social pressure groups attempting to call out the systemic imbalances at the institute. Previously, a professor at the Humanities and Sciences block was brought under scrutiny in relation to the suicide of a girl student at the campus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here