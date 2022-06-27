IIT Madras Records 100% Placement for Management Courses, Average Salary at Rs 16.66 Lakh

Despite having placements in an online mode due to the pandemic, the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has once again received 100 per cent placement record with all 61 students in the department getting jobs. The average salary offered to these students has increased when compared to last year. The rise is of 30.35 per cent. This year, the average salary received by students was at Rs 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

Around 16 per cent of students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), in which students interning at a company get job offers from the same firm, the IIT informed. The top recruiters in terms of job offers, include Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI, and McKinsey.

There were several new trends in DoMS Placements, Post-Pandemic including an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space. Further, there was a faster turnaround from companies this year, enabling an expeditious completion of final placements, claims the IIT.

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from December 1 through virtual mode allowing easier access for recruiters to the students. A total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters.

Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The lucrative offers by the recruiters reflect the quality of our students and our programme. DoMS is known for its excellence in high-quality faculty, and rigorous teaching and learning process. We expect more industry engagement in various domains in the future.”

Dr. Rahul Marathe R., Faculty Coordinator (Placement), DoMS, IIT Madras, said, “Overall, the placement process received active participation from companies across all domains, ensuring ample choice for the candidates to pursue careers in the field of their preferences. The diverse profiles offered by the companies to the batch is evidence of the quality and efforts of DoMS.We are grateful to the recruiters for reaffirming their faith in the talents developed by the DoMS MBA program.”

