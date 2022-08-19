IIT Madras Records 32% Rise in Internship Offers, 48% More Students Get Pre-Placement Offers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded an increase of 32 per cent in internship offers received on day one of the recruitment process of the 2022-23 batch. The internship drive was held in two sessions on August 6 and 13. This year, the total number of offers the students received is 263. Last year, it was 200 and in 2020, it was 152. A total of 221 students have been placed this year in comparison to 150 last year and 95 in 2020.

Furthermore, there is an increase of 48 per cent in the number of students who secured Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). This year, there was a 28 per cent increase in number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship, the institute said. The top recruiters in terms of offer include Texas Instruments with 40 offers, American Express with 20 offers, Boston Consulting Group with 17 offers and Goldman Sachs with 16 offers.

“A professional internship is an integral part of students’ careers where they get an opportunity to apply and fine-tune the skills they have learned. With companies shifting to an internship-based hiring model, it is also important for students to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) through the internship programme,” said Prof P Murugavel, Advisor (Internship), IIT Madras.

For the first time, the internship drive was conducted in hybrid mode with both in-person and online interviews, which enabled students to participate in the internship drive from Canada, informed the institute in its press release.

As many as 15 international internship offers were received from seven companies. The international internship offers came for profiles in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and The Netherlands. Of the total 37 companies that participated in day one sessions of the internship drive, 13 companies conducted the interviews in physical mode on campus while another 24 conducted interviews completely online. Students could also attend the process remotely with one student attending from Canada.

Sharing their experience of getting internships, Abdullah Mohammed, an IIT Madras student who secured an international internship offer at Tower Research Capital LLC during this Internship Drive, said, “The internship drive this year presented a much wider range of opportunities for aspirants. With sectors such as quantitative finance and scientific computing gaining traction among students in recent times, the internship team did a fantastic job of on-boarding more firms this year to satiate the needs of the student community.”

