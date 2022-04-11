IIT Madras Researchers Launch India’s First Polycentric Prosthetic Knee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have launched India’s first indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee with the aim to improve the quality of life for thousands of above-knee amputees. Known as ‘Kadam,’ it also aims to increase users community participation, access to education, livelihood opportunities and overall well-being.

It is suitable for both short and long residual limbs after transfemoral (above-knee) amputation. It features frictional swing control adjustment for different walking speeds and can provide stability even on uneven terrain. It provides maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees or more, claims the institute and can be used on different surfaces and steep slopes.

It is made of aluminium alloy, and stainless steel. “Indigenously developed Kadam is affordable and at the same time, of high quality and performance, complying with ISO 10328 standards including 30 lakh cycles of fatigue testing. It provides stability, reduces the risk of stumbling and its patented geometry is specifically optimized for use on uneven terrains," says IIT Madras.

It was developed by a team at TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras, in association with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT). Mobility India, an NGO in Bengaluru, will mass manufacture and take Kadam to the market along with overseeing the processes of fitment and training and ensuring easy access for the users, said the institute.

Addressing the launch event virtually, Thiru Johny Tom Varghese IAS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “What bridges the world of a Differently Abled Person with that of others is technology. It is phenomenal to see how technology can usher in inclusion in all walks of life. Kadam is one such innovation, along with other similarly path-breaking products that came out of R2D2 IIT Madras, which will make technology accessible and affordable.”

Highlighting the unique aspects of Kadam in comparison with existing products, Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, said, “Functional needs, socioeconomic and environmental challenges of Indian users are unique. Kadam’s user-centric design takes these into account. It meets international quality standards while being 4-5 times more affordable than comparable imported knees. ”

