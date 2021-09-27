IIT Madras Students to Conduct Technical Awareness Competition for School Students

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be conducting a technical awareness contest among schools students of classes 1 to 12 across India. The ‘Shaastra Juniors’ awareness content will comprise of events, shows, lectures, and workshops focussed on kindling students’ interest in technical areas.

It will be held in online mode from October 1 to 3. It will award the best schools and students for their excellence and points will be awarded based on student participation from each school and their winnings. There will be three events in the competition:

Tech voyage: A virtual event that would feature a wide array of technology companies exhibiting their products and providing descriptions regarding their progress. These sessions will also include a question and answer round from the audience. Exhibition in diverse fields from biotechnology to sustainable technology will also be held.

Graffiti: This event will feature three key concepts: students’ creative expression of the topic, use of various resources, and explaining the concept in a simple, yet effective manner and their originality, colour harmony, and the visual appeal of the final presentation. This will be a poster-making, collage, and artwork competition, related to a social campaign provided by Shaastra.

Intro to the computing world: The session will deal with coding, various languages, and related areas. This workshop intends to introduce school students to various trending programming languages, their features, and future possibilities. The aim is to help school students find and develop their own interests, by providing a practical section with each major programming language, starting from scratch.

“Shaastra Juniors also includes sessions to foster interest in Astronomy and Astrophysics and help school students visualize these highly technical fields. ‘Shaastra Nights’ will showcase the juxtaposition of music and technology. Our latest series ‘Reverb’ aims to bridge the gap between technology and music,” said Nitish Gupta, Co-curricular Affairs Secretary, Shaastra 2022, IIT Madras.

Dr Shaikh Faruque Ali, Faculty Advisor, Shaastra 2022, IIT Madras, said “The pandemic has taken a severe toll on the functioning of the entire ecosystem, and hence we decided to launch the second edition also in a completely online mode so that students can participate from the comfort of their homes."

