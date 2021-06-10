IIT Madras to Develop Software to Monitor Maritime Traffic

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers will be developing a Vessel Traffic Software (VTS) to help monitor maritime traffic. This will cater to the increasing maritime traffic and help keep pace with global technological developments in the maritime domain. This software could eventually be used for monitoring maritime traffic in other ports across India.

This Research Project will be led by National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), a Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras that functions as the technology arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.

“Envisaged initially as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 action plans, this software development project is part of a collaboration between IIT Madras and VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Trust in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for which a MoU was signed recently. A VTS is required under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea," IIT-Madras said in a press release.

The collaboration will focus on NTCPWC, manning, and maintenance of vessel traffic systems. NTCPWC will maintain the existing Vessel Traffic Service, for day-to-day operations and assist pilots in the tracking of ships and analysis of vessel traffic including Met-Ocean warnings.

The maintenance model that will be adopted will help to reduce the cost of the VOC port in terms of maintenance and alert the port at an appropriate time for any repair and replacement through direct employment of the instrument vendor by the port.

Speaking about benefits of creating the software, Pro K Murali, Professor In-charge, NTCPWC-IIT Madras said, “The Indigenous VTS software system will open up the pathway for India to develop other indigenous technology solutions that maritime severely depends on overseas solutions.” adding that the collaboration will help build partnerships with all other major ports for providing technology solutions to address their problems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here