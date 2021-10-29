IIT Madras to Launch Diploma in Virtual Reality from 2022, First in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon introduce a course in virtual reality (VR) - one of the firsts in India. The diploma course will be offered from the next academic year. The top ranking IIT has collaborated with Japanese company Monolith to offer an advanced diploma programme. The VR diploma programme will be available in both online and offline modes, with the first batch commencing from January 2022. Interested students will be able to apply for the diploma programme from November.

Anyone with an engineering background including students pursuing their engineering degrees can enrol for the VR diploma programme. IIT Madras will take 50 students every year for the upcoming course.

Virtual Reality is a computer-simulated environment in which the users feel they are a part of the surroundings. VR allows the users to experience and feel the images of the past, present and future.

“Virtual Reality is inherently a practical and an interdisciplinary course. Offering such an experiential and interdisciplinary course online is quite challenging. Both IIT Madras and Monolith have taken this as a challenge to offer this course for the first time in India,” Prof. M. Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics at IIT Madras, said while highlighting the unique aspects of the programme.

IIT Madras and Monolith Research and Training Labs - an associate company of Monolith - recently signed an MoU for their collaboration.

Noting that experimental and immersive technology are rapidly transforming key sectors such as healthcare, architecture and engineering, Monolith directorYathiranjan Varadharajansaid that multiple studies have suggested this new age technology has the potential to boost the global economy significantly. He added that immersive technology can add US $1.5 trillion to the world economy by creating 23 million jobs globally by 2030.

The objective of the advanced diploma course on VR, according to IIT Madras, is to serve the rising demand for professionals in virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality and haptics technology.

