IIT Madras to Launch Online Training Course on Public Healthcare

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) to conduct an international online training program on ‘The Role of Innovative Primary Healthcare (PHC).’ Around 150 people from 18 Asian and African member countries are participating in this program, which is being held from March 22 to March 25 2022.

The primary objectives of the training program include, to discuss PHC situation in AARDO member countries with a focus on India. The other objectives includes to discuss the building of primary health care capacity in diverse settings in India, to elucidate the role of the public and private sector in PHC in India, and to learn how Indian best practices could be replicated in AARDO member countries.

Sponsored by AARDO, the training program is being organised by the office of global engagement of IIT Madras. Addressing the inaugural session virtually on Tuesday, Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, secretary-general, AARDO, said, “As a result of COVID pandemic, the economies have crippled and the impact is higher in rural areas of Africa and Asia. Science and technology can play a major role in addressing several issues such as poverty, climate change and hunger. It is important to leverage science and technology to establish an equitable healthcare system to provide inclusive healthcare to everyone, especially for those in rural areas.”

Sharing the PHC experience of Tamil Nadu, Dr J Radhakrishnan, IAS, principal secretary to government, Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of Tamil Nadu, said, “The pandemic taught the Tamil Nadu government to never compromise on public healthcare. One of the key challenges regarding public healthcare that needs to addressed is that the healthcare programs need to be flexible. While there is a need for trained manpower to execute the public healthcare programs, around 35 per cent of the personnel are on contractual basis. This is another challenge that needs to be addressed.”

Further Dr Radhakrishnan said, “Tamil Nadu was the first state to realise the importance of public healthcare. In 1897, the first Sanitary Commissioner was appointed and in 1923 the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine was formed in the State.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and preventive medicine, government of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tamil Nadu government has been focusing on digitising several aspects of public healthcare. The main challenge is that these ideas have to be implemented in accordance with the requirements at the field level.”

AARDO which is an inter-governmental organization that promotes cooperation among African-Asian countries and works towards objectives such as eradicating hunger, illiteracy, and poverty. Also, the organization celebrates its 60th year of presence.

