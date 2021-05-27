IIT Madras to Launch Tech Magazine

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be launching a tech magazine, ‘IIT Madras Shaastra,’ to serve as a platform to showcase achievements in science, technology, and innovation in India and abroad. The goal of the magazine is to enable informed conversations between industry, academia, and policymakers. Supported by over 50,000 alumni, IIT Madras aims to help take scientific developments to a wider community.

The magazine’s print edition will come out every two months. The web version can also be accessed online at shaastramag.org.

Developed by a professional team, Shaastra is set to bring an Indian solution-driven perspective to developments in science and technology and their impact on society, said the IIT.

Elaborating on the objective behind coming out with this S&T magazine, Prof. Srikanth Vedantam, Faculty, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, and Chair of Editorial Board, Shaastra, said, “It is intended to serve as a platform to showcase the best science, technology, and innovation, with the goal of enabling informed conversations between industry, academia, and policymakers.”

The first magazine is expected to be released shortly and will focus on Indian scientists’ efforts to decode the Covid-19 virus using cutting-edge science and advanced technology as well as to use that knowledge to formulate future vaccines against similar pandemics, the IIT said.

Commenting on the launch of the magazine, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said, “Many institutes run journals, which contain academic peer-reviewed papers. But this is a different endeavour. Shaastra is a Science, Technology and Innovation magazine, something that was missing from India – and the entire world is our canvas. It will present an India-centric view.”

