IIT-Madras to Offer Course, Research in Quantum Computing in Collaboration with IBM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will offer Quantum Computing Lab courses and allow faculty, students, and researchers to pursue research in the field. The courses and research will be offered in collaboration with IBM. Under the collaboration, the institute will get access to IBM’s quantum systems and tools. The collaboration aims at accelerating joint research in quantum computing, and develop curricula to help prepare students for careers that will be influenced by this next era of computing, across science and business, the IIT said in an official statement.

The Quantum Computing Lab courses jointly taught by IIT Madras faculty and IBM researchers will include hands-on lab sessions on the IBM quantum systems and will augment existing courses on quantum information and computing. IBM will provide the learning resources, tools, and systems access needed by the faculty and students, the IIT informed.

IIT Madras introduced the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) program on ‘Quantum Science and Technologies’ (QuEST) in July 2020. The Institute fosters a collaborative environment under a cluster of projects focused on Quantum Communication and Computation, Quantum Information Theory, and Quantum Materials, boosting the research infrastructure in these areas, and funding international conferences and collaborations.

Courses such as Quantum Integer Programming, conducted alongside a similar course at the Tepper Business School, Carnegie Mellon, emphasize the advantages of hybrid quantum computing to areas as diverse as bin packing, image classification, channel decoding, and quantum state tomography.

Quantum Computing Lab at IIT Madras will host courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students and better prepare for a career in quantum science and technology. Through our international collaborations with universities and with the support of industry partners such as IBM, our students gain opportunities to apply these skills to advanced theoretical and practical applications of quantum computing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here